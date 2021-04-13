Several injured in Lagos gas explosion | Ripples Nigeria

An unspecified number of people were injured in a gas explosion in the Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the explosion to journalists, said it occurred at about 7:00 p.m., in Iyasoko Street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.

“Our team members are on their way to the scene of the explosion. I can’t tell you the magnitude of the incident now,” Okunbor said.

