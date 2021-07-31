Nigeria In One Minute
Several killed as Boko Haram reportedly attacks APC officials’ convoy in Borno
Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have reportedly attacked a convoy of All Progressives Council (APC) stakeholders near Kareto village in Borno State.
Sources told journalists the APC chieftains were heading to Damasak, Mobbar, and Abadam local government areas where they are expected to participate in Saturday ward congresses in the state when they were waylaid by the jihadists.
Several people including security agents were reportedly killed in the attack.
READ ALSO: Nigerian military claims troops killed 42 Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in north
“The incident has forced the APC leaders to cancel the exercise in two LGAs as the delegation had since returned to Maiduguri,” a source said.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the report.
Damasak and Abadam are about 200kilometres from Maiduguri and share a border with the Niger Republic.
