Several killed in Kaduna gas explosion

Several people were killed in a gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday.

The incident, according to reports, occurred at a shop located opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha.

However, the cause of the blast has not been ascertained.

The explosion caused many residents of the area to scamper for safety.

An eyewitness, who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity, told journalists he was at a barbing saloon close to the scene of the incident when the blast occurred.

“I just finished cutting my head and was walking out then I heard boom! I fell down but I managed to get up. Then I saw the fire. Immediately, I went behind and climbed a fence and in the process, I sustained injuries. One person also climbed the fence, but I doubt if the barber and two others came out.”

Several charred bodies were later picked up by emergency responders from the scene of the explosion.

