Sex Offenders’ Register will be fully implemented, Pauline Tallen says

The Sex Offender Register will be fully implemented in Nigeria to help protect girls and women from sexual abuse, so says the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs gave the assurance on Friday in the Federal Capital city of Abuja when she took a tour of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD).

Tallen who decried the rising cases of women abuse in the country, also held an interactive session with members of staff of the centre, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“The sex Offender’s Register would be strictly implemented; any sex offender that is found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

“I commend the Ministry of Education because the step taken is a clear warning that any professor, lecturer or person that messes around with the life of any girl he would be severely dealt with,’’ she said.

The minister, however, assured the centre of the ministry’s support. Tallen urged the center to collaborate with the National Bureau of Statistics to gather data on women, which would aid in the planning and execution of projects that would empower more women.

