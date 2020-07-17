SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Akpabio moves to sue ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has initiated moves to drag a former Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh to court.

Nunieh had among other corruption allegations she levelled against Akpabio also claimed that the former Akwa Ibom governor harassed her sexually while she was working as the acting MD of the NDDC.

Akpabio had denied the claim. He has further directed his lawyer to seek court redress against Nunieh over the allegation.

A statement to that effect, which was signed and released by his Special Assistant on Media, Anietie Ekong, on Friday read: “Akpabio has instructed his lawyers to seek necessary redress in a Court of competent jurisdiction on his behalf over the defamatory statements made by the former acting managing director of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ms. Joy Nunieh.

“The Honourable Minister’s initial attitude was to allow his lawyers and the judicial system vindicate him of the false allegations against him, but he is compelled to react to some of the wayward allegations levelled against his person by Ms. Nunieh, especially the one bothering on sexual harassment.”

