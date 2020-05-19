Seychelles now free of COVID-19 after 11 patients test negative for virus

The island nation of Seychelles, has attained COVID-19 free status after all 11 patients in the country who had tested positive for COVID-19 have, after a period of treatment, now tested negative for the virus.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commissioner of Seychelles Jude Gedeon who informed that the country has not recorded any new positive cases of the virus since April 5, meaning the island nation is, as of this moment, free of COVID-19.

Gedeon also gave an overview of the COVID-19 in the world, particularly in Europe, where the majority of visitors to Seychelles come from. He said there has been a downward trend of positive cases in certain countries.

“Aside from England where the number of cases remains significant, other countries like Germany, New Zealand, Spain, and Israel is showing a downward trend in the number of cases. We expect that by the end of May other countries will follow suit. This is one factor being looked at when conducting our risk assessment,” said Gedeon.

READ ALSO: LESOTHO: New PM to be sworn-in Wednesday, as Thomas Thabane resigns

According to Danny Louange, the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, the last patient to be tested negative has been transferred from the isolation centre at Perseverance to the quarantine centre at Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay.

“All 71 foreigners that were in quarantine facilities including health professionals from Kenya, health experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a group of police officers from Botswana, have been discharged.

“Three people remain in quarantine,” Louange added.

Seychelles now becomes the third African country in recent times to achieve the feat behind Mauritius and Eritrea.

Join the conversation

Opinions