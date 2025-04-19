Seyi Law explains why he can never support Peter Obi

Nigerian comedian Lawerrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has explained why he cannot support Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The humor merchant, who in a recent interview on the Teju Babyface show said that the former Anambra State governor can never have his forgiveness due to the abuse he suffered at the hands of Peter Obi’s supporters, ‘the obedients.’

Seyi Law alleged that Obidients insulted his wife and children because he supported President Bola Tinubu, while Peter Obi stood by and refused to bring them to order.

He maintained that Obidients breached personal lines by targeting his family, which is one thing he considers “unforgivable,” and that the former governor of Anambra is “unfit” for his support because of his “failure” to denounce the acts of his followers.

“The moment you cross that boundary from me to my children, mother, and wife, there is no forgiveness. That is why there is nothing on earth that Peter Obi can do that will make me support him,” Seyi Law declared.

“They attacked my children and my wife. As long as Peter Obi does not call them to order and he keeps denying that they are doing that, he will never get my support. Let Peter Obi wear the garment of Jesus Christ today; he will never get my support.

Hate or love me, my personal way of life is between me and God. Any organisation that does not support free thinking is a cult. I do not feel down at all because when you talk too much, I swear to you.

“One of the good things that God has done for me is that my anger does not last long. Personal anger for me does not last long. The only place it lasts long is when you leave me and attack my children, mother, and wife.”

He also said that he supported President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying that no politician could change Nigeria if Tinubu couldn’t.

Seyi Law stated he is steadfast in his position and believes Tinubu can lead, even in the face of criticism and dwindling support from some Nigerians.

He said, “Some Nigerians hate me for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They don’t even support my shows anymore. You might not support me today, but I will want to be 70 and 80, and I see my children enjoying the benefits of the sacrifices I have made today.

“I tell you wholeheartedly, not with any sentiment, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot redirect the ship of Nigeria, no politician currently can do it. None. Not Atiku, not Peter Obi. Not with what I know about all of them.”

