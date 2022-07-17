Seyi Shay unveils identity of new-born daughter (Video)

Nigerian recording artiste, Seyi Shay, real name Oluwaseyi Joshua has unveiled the identity of her daughter, Ajoke Olanrewaju.

Seyi Shay welcomed her first daughter in April 2022.

Taking to her Instagram platform on Saturday, July 16, she took her followers through the journey of her delivery.

Sharing the video on IG, the singer wrote;

“Hmmm, Where do I start ? Of course firstly I give Glory to the Most High, the source of creation, the creator of the Universe, OUR GOD for such a beautiful gift 😍🙏🏾

“Everyday I stare at this jewel and I’m just amazed Like ‘Did we really do that?’

“Everybody been asking for pics for so long, so, here u go! Enjoy the 1st reel of many 😊

“We Welcome Ajoke, oluwaseyi, Olarenwaju… (plus all the plenty names grandmas and grandpas gave you 😅)

Read also: Singer Seyi Shay reveals she is engaged

“(We call you ‘IssaLove🤍’)to our lives. Just as the song says, I prayed for you my whole life. May Oluwa Bless, guide & protect you always my 👼 🙏🏾

“So far Motherhood has been an amazing learning experience…

“This is a different kind of Love, patience, empathy, happiness and Joy. I couldn’t ask for more in this life tbh.

“As the song says, ‘I prayed for you my whole life’ 🥰

“AND Thank you lot for your well wishes, gifts and for checking in on us! May God bless you and meet you at the point of your needs.”

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now