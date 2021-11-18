Seyi Tinubu demands free concert from Davido after over N150m amasses from donations

Seyi Tinubu, the son of APC National leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has asked Davido to do a free concert for his fans.

The younger Tinubu is making the demands after the Afrobeats singer amassed over N150 million from his friends who donated towards his birthday.

READ ALSO: Paul Okoye urges fans of P-Square to donate as they turn 40

Seyi Tinubu wrote:

@Davido you have started a new wave.

Make I call you out???

You have to do free concert for your fans o. 30BG fans.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now