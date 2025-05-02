Seyi Tinubu denies NANS president’s bribery, abduction claims

A war of words has erupted between Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President Comrade Atiku Isah over explosive allegations of bribery and violent intimidation.

The controversy began when Isah, during a tense press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, made stunning claims about his encounter with the president’s son and Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande.

“Seyi Tinubu and the Minister offered me a N100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president,” Isah alleged. “I rejected it because I cannot promote a President who has failed to fulfil his electoral promises.”

The student leader went further to describe a harrowing ordeal that followed his refusal: “I was abducted on the 15th of April. I was stripped naked and seriously beaten. They threatened to release a video. They told me nothing would happen if they released the video, and even if they killed me, Seyi Tinubu would order a cover-up.”

Read also: Nigerian govt implements landmark policy allowing Colleges of Education to grant degrees autonomously

Displaying defiance, Isah declared: “I made it clear that even if I were shot, I would still come to this hall… Seyi Tinubu can do anything he wants, but we are determined.”

In a swift and forceful response via Instagram on Friday, Seyi Tinubu categorically denied all allegations, calling them a malicious fabrication.

“Wow… how can someone lie with so much confidence? An attempt to defame my character,” he wrote. “May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.”

The president’s son issued a point-by-point rebuttal: “I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before, nor did I visit any location with thugs. All these allegations made by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now