SGF absent as Buhari participates in FEC meeting from Daura

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was absent from The Federal Executive Council meeting.

Mustapha is presently in isolation due to exposure to coronavirus. The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal, represented Mr Boss Mustapha among others.

The meeting waa attended virtually by the President, Muhammadu Buhari from his home town in Daura, Katsina State.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari relocated to Daura town last Friday on what the Presidency described as a private visit.

