SGF better placed to answer for N6tn rent funds, not me, Fashola tells lawmakers

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has told the Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigating an alleged N6 trillion unpaid ground rent on federal government properties to direct their enquiries to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Fashola gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja when members of the Senate Committee led by its Chairman, Senator Adamu Aliero, paid him a visit.

The Committee which was set up by the 9th Senate, has the mandate to investigate and recover amounts accrued from the non-payment of ground rent from federal government properties built and allocated to various beneficiaries.

While addressing the Committee, the Minister said the SGF was in a better position to explain issues surrounding the funds as the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC), which issued receipts on the property was under his (Mustapha’s) purview.

“As far as your letter seeks to ask us to account for the PIC, they don’t report to us. I’ll advise that you direct your enquires about what the PIC does to the SGF.

“Since the organisation does not report to me, I cannot account for them,” the former Lagos State Governor said.

