SGF, Boss Mustapha warns Nigerians on unnecessary travels amidst rising COVID-19 infections

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Saturday cautioned Nigerians on unnecessary travels during the festive period to curb the spread of the new variant of the COVID-19, Omicron.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, made the call in a Christmas message to Nigerians and signed by his spokesman, Willie Bassey.

He urged the citizens to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 preventive procedures including the regular wearing of masks, washing of hands, and social distancing as the world grapples with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, felicitates with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“He described the birth of Jesus Christ as a blessing to mankind exemplified in his teaching of love, humility, forbearance, compassion, and selflessness. He charged Christians to emulate the pattern of life of Jesus Christ by exhibiting love, unity, harmony, and peaceful co-existence in their daily living.

“SGF called on Christendom to re-dedicate themselves to the will of God by eschewing violence, avarice, discord, and all negative tendencies capable of dividing the nation.

“While wishing Nigerians a MERRY Christmas and a prosperous NEW YEAR in advance, he reminds all on the need to continue to adhere to all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) including the regular wearing of masks, washing of hands, social distancing, and avoidance of unnecessary travels to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.”

