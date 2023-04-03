SGF Mustapha decries killings in Adamawa

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has decried the attacks, and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

In a statement signed by Mustapha’s Director of Information, Willie Bassey, on Monday, the SGF expressed gratitude to security agencies for containing the attacks.

Mustapha said the attacks had been repeated, and led to the loss of lives, property, and livelihood of Dabna people, and their neighbouring communities.

Recall that some unknown gunmen, on Sunday night, attacked the community, and fired shots indiscriminately at people.

Three lives were reportedly lost in the attack.

The statement read in part: “SGF commends the swift intervention of law enforcement agencies in containing the attack from spreading to other communities.

“He condoles with the government and people of Adamawa State, Dabna community and families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.”

