SGF Mustapha inaugurates presidential transition council

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the presidential transition council to oversee a seamless handover of power to a new asministration on May 29.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 7 signed an Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions with the mandate to facilitate transition to a new administration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, charged the members to ensure that the next administration receives the needed support to make an early start.

He said: “Today marks another historic moment for our administration, as we yet again demonstrate our commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support our democratic process.

“It is with great delight and honour therefore, that I am carrying out the onerous task of inaugurating the Presidential Transition Council on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The council will, amongst other things, facilitate the handing over process by the current President to the President-elect; organise the security of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post- elections.”

Mustapha added that the committee is expected to organise the necessary facilities including fully furnished office and personnel for the President-elect and his transition team.

The SGF added: “We are also to facilitate communication between the outgoing President and the President-elect; prepare the programme and organise for the swearing-in ceremony; carry out any other activities necessary to ensure optimal performance of the functions of the president under the Constitution and perform any other function assigned to it under the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

