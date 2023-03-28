SGF Mustapha says election petitions will not scuttle Tinubu’s inauguration

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has stated that the transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Tinubu will not be hampered by the ongoing legal procedures surrounding the 2023 election.

This reassurance was made by Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, on Tuesday as he was briefing journalists on the latest developments in the transitional process.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after the 29 of May to hand over power to whoever has been declared by the INEC.

“The transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth and on May 29, there would be peaceful formal transfer of power to the new president-elect,” Mustapha said.

He added: “It is a constitutional matter and whether all the litigations concerning the election petitions are resolved or not, it will not in anyway stop the formal transfer of power on May 29.

“The court processes will continue and we are doing everything to ensure that the transition process is not truncated. Federal Government has issued a statement to that effect.”

The victory of Tinubu as president-elect is being contested by the candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, respectively, before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Abuja.

