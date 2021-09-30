Shakira attacked by wild boars in Barcelona park

Colombian recording artiste and dancer, Shakira has revealed on her Instagram stories that she was “attacked” by wild boars in a park in Barcelona, Spain.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter in a series of stories shared on her Instagram platform on Wednesday, September 29 revealed that the incident happened while she was trying to have a nice time with her 8-year-old son, Milan Pique Mebarak at a park.

According to Shakira, the beasts took her bag but the singer says she managed to wrangle it back. However, the contents of her bag were damaged.

Read also: Judge exonerates Shakira of plagiarism

She showed fans her rucksack, covered in mud and coming apart in some places. She also showed two photos she took of the wild boars.

Speaking in Spanish, the 44-year-old said: “Look how two wild boars that have attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

“They have attacked me, they have shattered everything… and they were taking my bag to the forest with my phone. And in the end, they left me the bag/purse because I confronted them,” Shakira added.

