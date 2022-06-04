Entertainment
Shakira ends 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique following infidelity scandal
Colombian musician, Shakira has confirmed on Saturday, June 4 that her relationship with Barcelona and Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique has come to an abrupt end.
According to a statement released by the 45-year-old recording artiste, the couple have chosen to go their separate ways.
Shakira’s communication agency released a statement that reads: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
Read also :Musician Mariah Carey sued for $20m for alleged copyright infringement on Christmas song
The pair, whose relationship began in 2011, have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.
There are also rumors that Piqué cheated on Shakira with the mother of another footballer. The claims sparked countless comments online from people who were shocked at the story.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...