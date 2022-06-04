Shakira ends 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique following infidelity scandal

Colombian musician, Shakira has confirmed on Saturday, June 4 that her relationship with Barcelona and Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique has come to an abrupt end.

According to a statement released by the 45-year-old recording artiste, the couple have chosen to go their separate ways.

Shakira’s communication agency released a statement that reads: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The pair, whose relationship began in 2011, have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.

There are also rumors that Piqué cheated on Shakira with the mother of another footballer. The claims sparked countless comments online from people who were shocked at the story.

