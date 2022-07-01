Shar’ah court sentences three men to death by stoning

A Sharia Court sitting in Ningi, Headquarters of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State has sentenced three men to death by stoning.

They were convicted for being involved in homosexuality which is unacceptable in Islam.

The convicted persons are: Abdullahi Abubakar Beti 30 years old, Kamilu Ya’u 20 years old and Mal. Haruna 70 years based on the provisions of section 134 of Bauchi State penal law of 2001 as well as the provisions of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i number 2 at page 362.

The case against the condemned persons started on 14/6/2022 when members of the Hisbah Vanguard operating in Ningi LGA through Adamu Dan Kafi, prosecuted the three offenders, Abdullahi Abubakar Beti, Kamilu Ya’u da Mal Haruna before the Sharia court.

The Hisbah Vanguard told the court that the trio were arrested committing the offense of homosexuality at Gwada village in Ningi LGA.

After listening to the prosecution and offence against them, the trial Sharia judge, Munka’ilu Sabo Ningi, adjourned the case to Wednesday 29/6/2022 for Judgement.

While delivering the judgment of the court after hearing statements by witnesses as well as admittance of guilt by the three accused persons, the trial judge, Munka’ilu Sabo Ningi, sentenced them to death by stoning.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

