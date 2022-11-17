Shareholders lose N19.4bn as value of investments in Nigeria’s capital market drops by 0.08%

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.08 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, equity capitalization crashed by N19.4 billion from N23.99 trillion to N23.97 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 35.72 basis points to close at 44,011.22, down from 44,046.94 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors splashed N847.88 million on 97.69 million shares in 2,980 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the N2.86 billion which exchanged hands for 159.43 million shares in 3,039 deals the previous day.

Unilever led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N10 to N11 per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained N2.50kobo to move from N27.50kobo to N30 per share.

UPL’s share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.83kobo from N1.68kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.26kobo, above its opening price of N0.24kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s shares traded upward by 6.85 percent to rise from N0.73kobo to N0.78kobo per share.

Guinness topped the losers’ table after shedding N6.70kobo to drop from N67.20kobo to N60.50kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price dropped by N0.14kobo to end trading at N1.29kobo from N1.43kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company lost 8 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

United Capital lost N0.70kobo to drop from N12 to N11.30kobo per share.

Oando’s share price dropped from N3.82kobo to N3.60kobo per share after losing N0.22kobo during trading.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 10.65 million shares valued at N11.58 million.

Access Corporation traded 8.09 million shares worth N68.74 million.

Sterling Bank sold 7.41 million shares worth N10.43 million.

GTCO followed with 6.99 million shares valued at N134 million, while Nahco traded 6.99 million shares valued at N37.71 million.

