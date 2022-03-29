Shareholders lose N27.35bn as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N27.3 billion following the crash in equity capitalisation by 0.10 percent on Tuesday.

The development brought down shareholders’ investment in the bourse from N25.27 trillion posted on Monday to N25.24 after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 50.77 basis points to drop from 46,893.86 to 46,843.09 on Tuesday.

Investors parted with N1.79 billion in exchange for 214.32 million shares in 4,125 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the N2.61 billion the investors splashed on 359.89 million shares in 5,163 deals the previous day.

PZ led the gainers chart, netting N1 to close at N11.20kobo from N10.20kobo per share.

Japaul Gold gained 9.68 percent to rise from N0.31kobo per share to N0.34kobo.

FCMB share was up by N0.29kobo to move from N3.11kobo to N3.40kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share appreciated by 4.92 percent to move from N0.61kobo to N0.64kobo per share.



NPF Microfinance gained 3.81 percent to end trading with N2.45kobo from N2.36kobo per share.

International Breweries led the losers’ table, shedding N0.50kobo to drop from N5 to N4.50kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share depreciated from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share after losing 5.71 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.16kobo to end trading with N3.12kobo from N3.28kobo per share.

Chams completed the list after losing 4.76 percent from its market price to drop from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 30.40 million shares valued at N6.08 million.

AccessCorp followed with 30.29 million shares valued at N305.50 million.

Transcorp traded 20.50 million shares worth N20.43 million.

First Bank Holdings sold 18.51 million shares worth N216.38 million, while ETranzact traded 13.08 million valued at N34.67 million.

