Shareholders lose N52.3bn as investment in Nigeria’s capital market drops by -0.18%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N52.3 billion on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.18 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization dropped from N27.98 trillion to N27.92 trillion to push the bourse back into the bearish zone.

Consequently, the All Share Index dropped by 97.07 basis points to close at 51, 805, 41, down from 51,902.48 posted on Monday.

Investors traded 331.52 million shares valued at N5.03 billion in 6,689 deals on Tuesday.

This was in contrast to 337.56 million shares worth N5.55 billion which exchanged hands in 7,684 deals the previous day.

May & Baker led the gainers with N0.44kobo to rise from N4.40kobo to N4.84kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share was up by N17 to move from N170 to N187 per share.

Multiverse’s share rose by 10 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.36kobo to end trading with N4.03 from N3.67kobo per share.

MCNichols’ share was up by 9.78 percent to close at N1.01 from N0.92kobo per share.

Nahco topped the losers’ chart after losing N0.28kobo to drop from N6.79kobo to N6.51kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped by 3.85 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Wema Bank lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N3.61kobo from N3.75kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria’s share depreciated from N249 to N240 per share after losing N9 during trading.

Regal Insurance lost 3.33 percent of its market price to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 51.96 million shares valued at N1.22 billion.

Transcorp followed with 41.33 million shares valued at N49.61 million.

First Bank traded 14.08 million shares worth N171.28 million.

Oando sold 13.59 million shares worth N80.85 million, while Regal Insurance traded 11.97 million valued at N3.31 million.

