Shareholders lose N85.3bn to slump in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N85.3billion following the dip in the equity capitalization by 0.29% on Thursday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization closed at N28.47, down from the N28.55 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 158.37 basis points to drop from 52,974.15 to 52,815.78 today.

Investors traded 274.42 million shares valued at N4.02billion in 5,011 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of 295.35 million shares worth N3.59 billion traded by investors in 4,637 deals the previous day.

Ellah Lakes led the gainers with N0.30kobo to move from N3.12kobo to N3.42kobo per share.

PZ gained N1.10kobo to move from N11.50kobo to N12.60kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was up by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.60kobo to close at N7.82kobo from N7.22kobo per share.

ALEX’s share appreciated by N0.50kobo to rise from N6.70kobo to N7.20kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the gainers table after shedding N0.10kobo from its market price to drop from N1 to N0.90kobo per share.

GSPECPLC’s share dropped by N0.27kobo to end trading at N2.50kobo from N2.77kobo per share.

Champion lost N0.34kobo to end trading with N3.60kobo from N3.94kobo per share.

FCMB’s share dropped from N3.50kobo to N3.27kobo per share after losing N0.23kobo during trading.

International Breweries lost N0.45kobo to drop from N7.95kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

First Bank Holding led the day’s trading with 74.65 million shares valued at N836.14 million.

Transcorp followed with 31.36 million shares valued at N40.16 million.

Zenith Bank traded 26.91 million shares worth N621.52 million.

GTCO sold 17.80 million shares worth N401.50 million, while UBA traded 12.47 million valued at N98.01 million.

