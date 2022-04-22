Shareholders make N127.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market posts 13-year high performance

The Nigerian capital market continued to post strong growth, posting a 13-year high performance at the close of trading on Friday.

After eight hours of trading, the capital market’s equity value rose by 0.48 percent and handed shareholders a N127.1 billion gain in the process.

Consequently, the equity capitalization rose from N25.99 trillion posted on Thursday to N26.12 trillion today.

Similarly, the All- Share Index increased by 235.79 basis points to close at 48,459.65, up from 48,223.86 recorded the previous day.

Investors coughed out N3.85 billion for 342.13 million shares in 4,976 deals at the end of today’s session.

This surpassed the N3.15 billion they splashed on 244.69 million shares in 4,859 deals on Thursday.

Oando led the gainers’ list with N0.53kobo to rise from N5.33kobo to N5.86kobo per share.

Eterna’s share was up by N0.60kobo to move from N6.05 to N6.65kobo per share.

Meyer gained N0.21kobo to move from N2.12kobo to N2.33kobo per share.

Wapco gained N2.30kobo to end trading with N25.55kobo from N23.25kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel completed the list, gaining N0.12kobo to close at N1.41kobo from N1.29kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers list following a loss of N0.13kobo to drop from N1.30kobo to N1.17kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped by 8.62 percent to end trading at N0.53kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share depreciated from N1.01 to N0.96kobo per share after losing 4.95 percent during trading.

Caverton lost 4.07 percent to end trading with N1.18kobo from N1.23kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list after losing 4 percent of its market price to drop from N0.25kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 47.23 million shares valued at N196.99 million.

Sovereign Insurance followed with 44.05 million shares valued at N10.54 million.

Zenith Bank traded 39.89 million shares worth N990.33 million.

Transcorp sold 24.17 million shares worth N24.52 million, while AccessCorp traded 21.65 million valued at N212.29 million.

