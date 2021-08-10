Sharia states to share from N15.3bn alcohol tax, despite destroying 12,000 beer bottles so far

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that a total of N15 billion was generated from Value Added Tax(VAT) from breweries bottling and beverages in the first half of 2021.

The sum represents the total of N1 trillion in VAT revenue generated and disbursed in the first half of the year by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Sharia states Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara and Niger all got a sizable share of the money disbursed.

Kano state, in particular, remains in the top ten states in terms of monthly allocation from FAAC.

In 2020, Kano State received N81.2 billion from FAAC which includes N59.6 billion from beer and beverages tax.

This year alone Hisbah, the Sharia law enforcement agency has destroyed 3,000 alcoholic drinks in Jigawa, and another 260 cartons of alcoholic drinks in Bauchi.

8,400 bottles of beers were also reported to have been destroyed in Kano

Breakdown of FAAC revenue shared so far in 2021

In January, a total of N619.34bn billion was shared for the month of January 2021.

The Federal Government received a total of N218.30bn from the N619.34bn. States received a total of N178.30bn and Local Governments received N131.79bn.

Revenue generated from Value Added Tax (VAT) for January 2021 amounts to N171.36 billion.

VAT contributed N157.35bn of the revenue shared.

In March, FAAC shared N681.330 billion to FG, states, LGAs, while VAT contributed N181.712 billion of the money shared.

The allocation in April saw states sharing a total sum of N616.886 billion to the three tiers of government

From this stated amount the Federal Government received N244.011billion, the States received N193.432 billion, and the Local Government councils got N143.298 billion.

Value Added Tax (VAT) for April 2021 was N176.710 billion

While in May N606 billion was shared to the three tiers of government. Value Added Tax (VAT) increased to N181.078 billion.

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N733.095 billion as June 2021 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States, and Local Governments Councils.

State Governments received N215.572 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N161.100 billion.

From this figure Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue contributed N143.652 billion.

