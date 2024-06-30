Shariah Centre warns Sokoto govt to stay away from Sultan

The Centre for the Promotion of Sharia (CPS) has warned the Sokoto State Government not to tamper with the Sultanate Council as that will bring about devastating consequences.

The CPS, while reacting to a bill passed by the State House of Assembly which it says is aimed at striping the Sultan of Sokoto of powers to appoint district heads without the authorization of the state governor, said the government should not toy with the revered religious institution.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its Chairman, Aliyu Ibrahim Altukri, the Shariah Centre said the Sultan is not just an institution exclusive to Sokoto State alone but a revered position in which all Nigerian Muslims have a stake.

“We are stakeholders in the Sultanate institution and we object to toying with it by any political office holder,” the CPS statement said.

READ ALSO:Northern Reps oppose Bill to make university degree compulsory for election as gov, president

“The Centre joins MURIC, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senator Shehu Sani who have expressed similar views.”

The Shariah Centre added that the Sultan represents a belief system and heritage established by Sheikh Uthman Danfodio which must be protected and promoted.

The Centre further warned groups which called for the arrest of MURIC Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, to desist from misleading leaders from toeing the wrong path, reminding them that the work of civil society organisations is to protect the populace from exploitative tendencies.

The statement, however, commended Sokoto State government for “clarifying that it has no intention to toe the line that is being speculated and affirming that it holds the Sultanate in a very high regard and esteem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now