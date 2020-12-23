Shariah court orders probe of singer, producer for featuring married woman in video

An Upper Shariah Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kwali Quarters to investigate a popular Kano singer, Dauda Kahutu, alias Rarara, for allegedly featuring a married woman in his music video.

The woman’s husband, Abdulkadir Inuwa, had filed a suit before the Shariah court alleging that the Kano singer eloped with his wife and featured her in a recent music video, titled, ‘Jihata, Jihata ce’, without his consent.

“There was no quarrel between us. I only woke up one day and suddenly found her missing. Later, I saw her on Youtube singing and dancing with the singer (Rarara) and when I went to her family, they also told me they didn’t know her whereabouts,” he said.

According to him, when he approached his wife’s family to inform them of the development, they also denied knowledge of her whereabout.

He sought redress from the court, saying the act violated his fundamental rights as a husband.

Following the suit, the court directed that the woman, Maryam, and the Kano singer’s producer, Abubakar Maishada, be investigated for the roles they played in the matter.

Earlier, the counsel for the artiste, Muhammad Bello, told the court that Rarara did not know the woman in question and that his producer was responsible for hiring dancers and paying them.

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the case.

The presiding Shariah Judge, Ibrahim Yola, however, overruled the appeal an directed the DPO Kwali Quarters to investigate the singer, Maryam, and the producer while he adjourned until February 2, 2021.

