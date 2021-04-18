Shariah police, Hisbah, arrests 11 people for eating during fasting in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

Eleven persons were arrested on Saturday in Kano State by officials of the Hisbah Board, popularly called Sharia Police, for allegedly eating during the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Those arrested include eight women and three men, who were reportedly picked up during a raid by the Hisbah officials at Tudun Murtala of Nassarawa local government area and the Sharada area of Kano Municipal where they were found eating.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the acting Commandant General of Hisbah in the state, Musa Kibiya, said the board made the arrest after getting “credible information from the residents of the two areas at different times.”

“The residents of the area feed us with information and when we went to Tudun Murtala, we found five women and three men eating in broad daylight.

“At Sharada, we were able to arrest three women.

“What the suspects did is against the teachings of Islam, hence their arrest,” he said.

Kibiya insisted that the Hisbah board will carry out investigations into the matter to find out those with genuine reasons for not observing the fast while those found culpable will be charged to court.

He added that the board will continue with the raid on other places in the state to fish out those who don’t want to observe the fast.

However, some of those arrested denied committing the crimes they were accused of as they had reasons for not observing the fasting.

In their defence, the arrested ladies said they did not fast because they were seeing their menstrual period, a circumstance that exempts a woman from fasting.

