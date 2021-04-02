She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. She Leads Africa invites Nigerian startups for growth coaching programme



Towards supporting Nigerian female-led startups, She Leads Africa has invited startup founders and owners to apply for its She Leads Africa’s High Growth Coaching Programme.

The coaching programme will run for three months, providing growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.

Media reports revealed that the She Leads Africa is a global media brand that helps young women achieve their professional dreams by providing expert advice and opportunities for networking.

Speaking on the development, the board stated that the scheme comes in partnership with Work in Progress! Alliance, and is open to businesses in any sector or industry, based anywhere in Nigeria.

Selected startups will get access to 18 masterclasses on crucial business skills with top business experts, and have the chance to win exciting rewards to support your business.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is considered as Nigeria’s father of microchips?

A. Ndubuisi Nkekwe

B. Ramsey Noah

C. Taye Taiwo

D. Aminu Dantata

Answer: See end of post.

2. AURA launches in UK to further international expansion



South African security response platform, AURA, has expanded its footprint internationally with a launch in the United Kingdom (UK), where it aims to have 10,000 users receiving the company’s service within seven months.

Before the UK expansion, AURA has developed a cloud-based security and safety platform that provides on-demand, geographically-variable security responses from an aggregated collection of the best independent armed reaction companies in South Africa.

Today, its solution allows for a shift from location-specific protection to location-independent response and support, and offers a means of aggregating the supply of an otherwise fragmented industry without the need for the significant acquisitions activity that would ordinarily be associated with consolidation.

Earlier, the startup had secured a couple of tranches of funding from HAVAÍC, a South African investment and advisory firm.

Warren Myers, AURA’s chief executive officer (CEO), said that while the police and emergency services in the UK are generally excellent, there were still gaps for AURA to address to help users of its platform be safer.

He said: “AURA’s vision is the same wherever we go: to create a world where everyone is safe. In a market where risk is increasing and a very capable police force is being stretched, we see AURA as an important part of the safety ecosystem. Our longer-term vision is to assist alarm monitoring companies with the ability to immediately dispatch vetted security personnel to verify an alarm activation via our platform.”

3. Nigeria’s TalentQL joins Techstars Toronto accelerator accepts Nigeria’s TalentQL



Nigerian recruitment startup TalentQL has been accepted into the Techstars Toronto accelerator programme.

This development served the startup an opportunity to secure US$120,000 as reward and stepping board to eye global expansion.

Launched in 2020 by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi and Akintunde Sultan, TalentQL hires, develops and manages remote talent for global companies.

Media reports stated that the startup looks to build a pipeline of quality talent for African companies as well as source and manage top local talent for leading international firms.

In November 2020, TalentQL raised a US$300,000 funding round, and has now added US$120,000 as it joined fellow Nigerian startup Plentywaka as one of 10 companies selected to take part in Techstars Toronto.

Tech Trivia Answer: Ndubuisi Nkekwe



Ndubuisi Nkekwe is credited with the development of microchips used in minimally invasive surgical robots.

Ndubuisi is the founder of First Atlantic Semiconductors and Microelectronics Ltd. He holds a U.S. patent on a microchip used in minimally invasive surgical robots, and was part of the team that created XL sensor inside the iPhone and iPad.

