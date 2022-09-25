Sheggz, Hermes, Groovy evicted from Big Brother Naija

Three Big Brother Naija housemates, Sheggz, Hermes, and Groovy, were evicted from the reality television show on Sunday.

The trio were evicted with just one week to the end of the show.

Hermes was the last housemate to be evicted after Sheggz and Groovy left the show on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Allysyn, Dotun evicted from Big Brother Naija

Following the development, the current head of the house, Chichi will be in the grand finale alongside Adekunle, Phyna, Bella, Daniella and Bryann.

The two rider housemates, Chizzy and Rachael, will also be vying for the N100 million grand prize on October 2.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now