Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian club, PFC Levski Sofia

Shehu Abdullahi, a defender for the Super Eagles, has signed with Bulgarian powerhouse PFC Levski Sofia.

Abdullahi signed a one-year deal with the past winners of the Bulgarian Premier League.

At the conclusion of the previous season, the 29-year-old terminated connections with the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.

In his debut year with the team, the adaptable defender captured both the league and Super Cup championships.

In his final year with the club, Abdullahi also assisted Omonia Nicosia in capturing the Cyprus Cup.

“I am very glad to be here. Before I came to Sofia, I received messages from “Levski” fans and I already feel that I am at home. The club took very good care of me. I came to show my best, help the team and achieve the goals this season,” Abdullahi told LEVSKI TV.

“I have heard about Levski before, but when the coach and the club contacted me, I researched it and found out that Levski is one of the biggest teams in Bulgaria.

“I chose to come here because of the history of this club, because of its goals and ambitions. As a player who wants to maintain a high level, you cannot refuse Levski. I hope that with my arrival I will bring success to the club.

“I play three positions – central midfielder, central defender and right back, but it all depends on the coach, I am ready to play all of them. The coach will decide where to play and I am ready to play anywhere.”

Abdullahi has previously played for clubs in Kuwait and Portugal.

