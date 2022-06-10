Shehu Sani accuses NAF of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded Kaduna communities

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has accused the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State which led to the killing of over 40 people.

There have been conflicting reports on what transpired during the attack which reportedly happened simultaneously in Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori and Maro communities all in Kajuru local government area in the southern part of the state, with eyewitnesses claiming that the heavily armed terrorists numbering more than 100, who rode into the communities in a convoy of motorcycles were given covering fire by an helicopter which appeared and attacked the villagers who were trying to repel the terrorists.

The Kaduna State government, in a statement on Thursday, had also confirmed the attack but dismissed the reports that the terrorists used an helicopter to attack the communities.

The statement which was signed by state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, noted that contrary to the reports, the helicopter that was sighted belonged to the Nigerian Air Force and was actually deployed to battle the attackers.

But the former lawmaker has, however, knocked the explanation by state government, saying that he got first hand information that the Air Force helicopter did not carry out any form of attack on the bandits.

“I was on call with a Kajuru youth leader who confirmed the massacre of 32 people by terrorists in Kaduna.

“The reported helicopter may not have belonged to the terrorists, but it deliberately refused to take action against the terrorists when they were killing and burning down houses,” Sani posted on Twitter on Friday morning.

