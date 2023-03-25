Shehu Sani advocates strict sanctions against electoral offenders

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has strongly advocated sanctions against Nigerians found guilty of electoral malpractices.

2023 elections ended with manifold cases of electoral offences ranging from vote-buying, violence, ballot snatching and many others.

Nigerians as well as civil society organizations had advocated strict sanctions on anybody, including politicians, guilty of the infractions.

Read also:Shehu Sani claims CBN knows addresses of ‘corrupt targets’ of Naira redesign policy

Tweeting in reaction to the development on Saturday, the former lawmaker accused the Nigerian government of unwillingness to prosecute proven electoral offenders.

Sani, therefore, advocated visa ban as well as banking restrictions as sanctions against offenders.

“The FG is not interested in bringing to book those who were involved in undermining our elections either by electoral opacity, promoting violence or fanning ethnic or religious hate. The visa ban should be activated urgently, including flights and Banking restrictions”, he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now