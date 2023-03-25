Politics
Shehu Sani advocates strict sanctions against electoral offenders
Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has strongly advocated sanctions against Nigerians found guilty of electoral malpractices.
2023 elections ended with manifold cases of electoral offences ranging from vote-buying, violence, ballot snatching and many others.
Nigerians as well as civil society organizations had advocated strict sanctions on anybody, including politicians, guilty of the infractions.
Read also:Shehu Sani claims CBN knows addresses of ‘corrupt targets’ of Naira redesign policy
Tweeting in reaction to the development on Saturday, the former lawmaker accused the Nigerian government of unwillingness to prosecute proven electoral offenders.
Sani, therefore, advocated visa ban as well as banking restrictions as sanctions against offenders.
“The FG is not interested in bringing to book those who were involved in undermining our elections either by electoral opacity, promoting violence or fanning ethnic or religious hate. The visa ban should be activated urgently, including flights and Banking restrictions”, he wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...