Shehu Sani backs Buhari, says ‘its true majority of Boko Haram victims are Muslims’

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sanu has agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that majority of Nigerians who fall victims of insurgency are Muslims.

The senator, meanwhile, said that it was undeniable that Boko Haram terrorists habour murderous hatred against all Christians.

He stated this in a post on Thursday in his verified Twitter handle- @shehusani.

He wrote “Its true that d majority of the victims of the insurgents are Muslims. It’s also true that the victims of their violence cuts across people of all faiths and of no faith. But it’s undeniable that the insurgents habour an ideologically gruesomely murderous hatred against all Christians.”

Sani’s comment is coming as the dust Buhari’s alleged earlier claim on the same issue is yet to settle.

Buhari was quoted to have recently claimed that 90 per cent of victims of Boko Haram atrocities were Muslims and not Christians as supposed by many.

The claim had seen Buhari attacked by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some other Nigerians.

