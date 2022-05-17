Shehu Sani backs Nigerian students, calls for more protests over ASUU strike

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has commended Nigerian students for demanding an end to the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The former lawmaker identified with the students, stressing that such industrial action should not be allowed to continue.

ASUU embarked on industrial action in February following the government’s refusal to yield to its demands as contained in the MoA signed by both parties.

The union has been very consistent in its call for revitalization of public universities, adjustment in the modes of payment for lecturers and other issues of relevance to the survival of public institutions in the country.

Nigerian students, having felt bad about the prolonged strike and the seeming unconcern of the government to the demands of the union, have taken to the streets in protest.

Specifically, university students in Ibadan, Akure and others blocked main roads and highways yesterday in their bid to see an end to the strike.

Similarly, female students have promised to protest naked as a way of joining their male counterparts in the struggle.

However, Shehu Sani in a tweet on Tuesday, condemned the proposed action by the female students, stressing that it would deflect attention from the main cause of the protest.

He, however, charged Nigerian students not to back down on their quest to make the government do the needful.

He wrote: “The nation-wide student protest over the ongoing universities strike is commendable and should be sustained. However, the threats by some female students to protest nude should be shelved in order not to create serious distractions from the main cause of the struggle.”

