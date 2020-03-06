Shehu Sani begs on Emir’s behalf, asks Gov Ganduje to forgive monarch

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje to forgive Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll, of any wrong doing.

Shehu Sani made the call in a post on Friday via his verified Twitter account urging governor Ganduje to let the Emir be, and also reminded him (Ganduje) that power is transient and as such, he may need the Emir someday.

“Dear Brother @GovUmarGanduje, forgive, forget and move on and let the Emir be. Power is transient. You may need him tomorrow when everyone has left,” Shehu Sani posted on Twitter.

Shehu Sani’s plea comes two days after the Kano State House of Assembly set up an eight-man panel to investigate the allegation of “unethical conduct” brought against the Emir of Kano.

The panel is headed by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidare.

The Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Emirates, Zubairu Masu, said at the plenary, two people —Muhammad Mukhtar of Ja’en Yamma quarters in Gwale local government area and Muhammad Bello-Abdullahi, Head of the Kano State Society for The Promotion of Education and Culture— submitted petitions against the Emir.

The petitions were submitted to the committee for consideration during Wednesday’s plenary.

According to him, the petitioners requested the House to make “a necessary and thorough investigation” about the allegations which they claim are contrary to the culture and tradition of the people of Kano.

Following the development, the Assembly constituted the panel to investigate the allegations against the Emir and report back to the lawmakers in seven days.

