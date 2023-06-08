Shehu Sani blasts El-Rufai over Kaduna killings

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has blasted immediate past governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai over the killings of Christians in the state in the eight years he was at the helms of affairs.

Sani who represented the Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, while reacting to a viral video where El-Rufai claimed that the success of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election, shows that Muslims have taken over Nigeria, described the former governor a a bigot.

Sani who lamented the killing of a number of Christian clerics in Kaduna during El-Rufai’s eight years as governor, accused him of not visiting the families of the deceased for condolence all through his tenure.

Read also: El-Rufai treating southern Kaduna like blacks under apartheid system —Shehu Sani

Posting on his Twitter handle along with pictures of some of the slain clerics on Thursday, Sani said:

“Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these high profile clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state, and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence or even speak personally on the tragedies.”

“If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’, I’ll coin it.”

Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these High profile Clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state,and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence Or even speak personally on the tragedies.If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’,I’ll… pic.twitter.com/uHKOKE9x9G — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 8, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now