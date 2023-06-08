Politics
Shehu Sani blasts El-Rufai over Kaduna killings
Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has blasted immediate past governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai over the killings of Christians in the state in the eight years he was at the helms of affairs.
Sani who represented the Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, while reacting to a viral video where El-Rufai claimed that the success of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election, shows that Muslims have taken over Nigeria, described the former governor a a bigot.
Sani who lamented the killing of a number of Christian clerics in Kaduna during El-Rufai’s eight years as governor, accused him of not visiting the families of the deceased for condolence all through his tenure.
Read also: El-Rufai treating southern Kaduna like blacks under apartheid system —Shehu Sani
Posting on his Twitter handle along with pictures of some of the slain clerics on Thursday, Sani said:
“Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these high profile clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state, and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence or even speak personally on the tragedies.”
“If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’, I’ll coin it.”
Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these High profile Clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state,and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence Or even speak personally on the tragedies.If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’,I’ll… pic.twitter.com/uHKOKE9x9G
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 8, 2023
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...