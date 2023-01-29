Shehu Sani claims CBN knows addresses of ‘corrupt targets’ of Naira redesign policy

A federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has slammed the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over its insistence on deadline for withdrawal of old Naira notes from circulation.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had insisted on January 31 as the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes, adding that there was no going back.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also in a recent interview said the Nigerian government would not mull extension of deadline for any reason.

However, a lot of Nigerians are currently going through pains trying to swap the old notes with the new ones at banks.

READ ALSO:Shehu Sani demands medical test for all presidential candidates

Concerns have also been raised regarding the scarcity of new notes at various commercial financial institutions in the country, forcing Nigerians to demand extension of deadline.

Sani, who commented on the development via his Twitter handle on Sunday, accused the apex financial institution of using the policy to frustrate innocent Nigerians.

The former lawmaker charged CBN to emulate the electoral commission and extend the deadline, adding it should approach the home addresses of corrupt people at whom the policy was targeted.

He wrote: “INEC extended the PVC collection deadline, the CBN should also do so. Inflicting hardships on the people because you are targeting terrorism financiers or the corrupt whom you know their home address is senseless.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now