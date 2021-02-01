Shehu Sani condemns Nnamdi Kanu over attacks on herdsmen in Abia

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has joined prominent Nigerians who have condemned the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), over attacks on herdsmen in Isiukwuato community of Abia State.

Kanu had posted a video on his Facebook page on Saturday where members of the ESN were seen attacking herdsmen in their enclave, chasing them away, burning their houses, and killing their cows in the process.

“Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato,” Kanu had written on his page.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani says dialogue between South-West Govs, Miyetti Allah won’t solve herdsmen crisis

The vocal former Senator, on Monday, also took to his Facebook page to lament the attack on the herdsmen.

He added that the only solution to the lingering crisis involving herdsmen and their host communities is for the Federal Government and Northern states to set up a ranching program that would resettle herdsmen in the North instead of allowing them to roam around in other parts of the country, exposing themselves to attacks.

“The unprovoked attacks on the Fulani cattle rearers and their cattle in Abia State, is unreservedly a condemnable act.

“No group of individuals should be allowed to take the laws into their hands for the sake of peace, unity and stability of the country.

“The Federal Government and the Northern states must step up action and commence the grazing or ranching programs that will resettle the herdsmen and their cattle in the north,” Sani wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions