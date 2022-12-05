Shehu Sani condemns Kaduna govt’s silence on Labour Party chieftain’s assassination

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has condemned the silence of the Kaduna State government on the recent assassination of the Labour Party Women Leader in the state, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex.

Chimtex was killed by unknown gunmen at her residence in the Kaura local government of the state last week.

The LP Publicity secretary in the Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Edward Buju, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s husband was also wounded in the attack.

A number of Nigerians, including the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had condemned the assassination and charged security agencies to fish out of the perpetrator of the heinous act.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, the former lawmaker decried the refusal of the state and federal governments as well as the security agencies to release statements on the incident. He wrote: “Six days after the assassination of Victoria Chintex in Kaduna State. No statement from security. No statement from the state government. No statement from the Federal Government. No statement from the state and federal legislators.”

