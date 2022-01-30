Shehu Sani decries dilapidated state of Nigerian embassies, suggests solutions

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani has bemoaned the moribund state of Nigerian embassies while enumerating solutions regarding the challenge.

Sani made his stance known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The lawmaker disclosed how most of the country’s embassies abroad have been rented without plans to buy houses for that purpose.

“I found out that we have been renting about 60 per cent of Nigerian embassies abroad, some existed far back as 1960 and we are still unable to buy a house in those countries.

“From my observation, diplomatic staffs have been fleecing this country in the name of paying rents; they prefer Nigeria to keep renting houses, rather than buying a building as an embassy.

“In the past, everything about the embassy is in the Foreign Affairs ministry, but during the era of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ambassadors go to the Minister of Finance for them to be funded.

“As such, it left the foreign affairs ministry with little or no choice on the embassy other than posting of diplomatic staffs.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani counsels Dangote to ignore youths urging him to join presidential race

“Everything about embassy should go back to the foreign affairs ministry; we should have targets, every year we should buy 10 buildings, so that in five to six years, we are no more renting,” Sani said.

He further suggested trading off some of the buildings currently in disuse in order to maximise finances being expended.

“There are some buildings that we may not need; we have to trade them off and put those ones away.

“I learned we have a residence for Nigeria’s permanent representatives in New York and that residence has not been used for decades.

“If that residence has not been used for decades, we have no reason to keep that building, we need to sell it off, use the proceeds and buy other properties in other countries,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now