Shehu Sani demands synergy in fight against insecurity
The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday called for greater collaboration among the arms of government in the ongoing fight insecurity in the country.
The ex-lawmaker made the call when he featured in Arise TV programme monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
Sani accused the Federal Government of tardiness in its implementation of resolutions and advice put forward by the National Assembly.
He blamed the growing insecurity on the lack of adequate synergy between the two arms of government and urged them to work together in the interest of the country.
He said: “The problem over the years has been the fact that the executive arm has consistently failed to implement the resolutions given by the legislative arm. It has reached a point where the president fails to yield to the advice of the National Assembly. This creates gaps, taking huge toll on the country.
“The fact remains that the president hasn’t also mandated those involved to do what’s supposed to be done. There are cases where the Senate called the security chiefs, and what you saw was the president extending the tenures of these chiefs until there was national uproar demanding him to the right thing. It is true that the security agencies are more responsive to the executive instead of the parliament.
“Legislative arm is composed of partners in governance. The president must respect their advice and resolutions in order to fight the problem at hand. Security forces must be made to perform their constitutional responsibilities.
“We won’t go anywhere if we don’t get the issue of security right. There is nothing absolutely to take place. 2023 elections stand a serious danger if insecurity continues. No one will campaign in places that are security challenged. The only legacy the president can leave behind is to find a lasting solution to this problem and ensure 2023 elections are transparent, free and fair.”
