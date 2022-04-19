Shehu Sani faults Afe Babalola’s call for interim govt in 2023

For senator who represented Kaduna Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has slammed Afe Babalola over his suggestion that Nigeria should consider interim government instead of conducting general elections in 2023.

The legal luminary, who had spoken in the context of the worsening security crises and the deteriorating state of the country, appeared sceptical about the possibility of 2023 elections, adding that Nigerians should consider installing an interim government composed of past presidents, vice presidents and members from notable social and intellectual associations.

He expressed regret over the 1999 Constitution and moved for the suspension of elections until the country had “a new Constitution with the provision for part-time legislators and non-executive president.”

Sani, who reacted via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, faulted Babalola’s suggestion, stressing that it contradicted the core principles of democracy.

He affirmed that Nigeria only needs a serious-minded, cosmopolitan set of leaders, through free and fair elections, to rebuild the country and show concern for the masses.

He said: “Afe Babalola is a respected legal luminary and Elder. However, his suggestion is unconstitutional and counterproductive to democracy. We don’t need any interim government. We need credible elections and new leadership with a sound vision to unite, protect and rebuild this country.”

