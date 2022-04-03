News
Shehu Sani faults suspension of Abuja mosque’s chief imam for criticising Buhari
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani on Sunday reacted to the recent suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The cleric had on Saturday slammed the President for allowing insecurity to fester in Nigeria.
He also advised Nigerians not to vote for any politician that would not address their plights in 2023.
Khalid was suspended by the mosque committee a few hours later, claimed that his utterances were against the tenets of Islam.

Sani, who reacted to the cleric’s suspension on his Twitter handle, mocked all the members of the committee and supporters of President Buhari over their misplaced reactions on the issue.
He said Khalid did what was required of a sincere religious leader in troubled times.
Sani wrote: “Sheikh Nuru Khalid dusted the mirror the clergies used to show GEJ and he showed it to the President and his colleagues couldn’t stand it. Khalid has demonstrated fidelity to his faith, to his conscience and to his conviction.”
