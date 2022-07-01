Shehu Sani hails NLC proposed nationwide protest over ASUU strike, others

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on its plan to stage a nationwide protest over continued closure of tertiary institutions in the country.

The union had in a meeting with its Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday in Abuja resolved to embark on the protest in order to demand actions from the government.

The union decried the continued closure of the country’s tertiary institutions due to unresolved disputes between the Federal Government and unions in the sector.

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on industrial action in February 14 to press home its demands from the federal government.

Its counterparts in colleges of education and polytechnics are also currently on strike over federal government’s refusal to honour agreements signed by all parties.

Shehu Sani, via his verified Twitter handle, said the resolve of the union was necessary to salvage the future of Nigerian students.

The tweet reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed nation-wide protest over the failure of the Federal Governement to resolve the ASUU strike is a welcome development. This is a protest to save the future of Nigerian students in public universities. We shall fully participate.”

