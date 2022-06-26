Shehu Sani hails Zamfara govt’s approval of arms for residents

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the recent approval of arms to residents in the state by the Zamfara State government.

The state authority had on Saturday ordered the commissioner of police to issue gun licence to those eligible and prepared to bear arms.

The Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said in a statement: “Following increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of the state and the government commitment to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, particularly during this rainy season, government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities.”

“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our respective communities, government has no option than to take the following measures.

“Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves. Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. Government has already concluded arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves.”

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Shehu Sani lauded the decision, stressing that it was the only option available to people to defend themselves.

He lamented the failure of the Buhari-led government to respond to the myriad of security crises bedeviling all parts of the country.

According to him, meetings, talks and others by the government had failed to yield anything positive.

The tweet read: “The decision of Zamfara state to approve the distribution and ownership of arms to the masses has become the only solution left for the people to defend themselves. Zamfara is the headquarters of Nigeria’s terrorist groups. We are tied of meetings, talks and statements producing nothing.”

