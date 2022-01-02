Shehu Sani joins Kaduna governorship race, vows to clean up El-Rufai’s ‘mess’

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly during the 8th Senate between 2015 and 2019, Shehu Sani, has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state.

Sani, who made his intention known on Sunday in an interview on Invicta FM, a private radio station in the state, said he was aiming to be the state governor so that he could “clean up the mess” created by the current governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The ex-lawmaker, in a veiled reference to his mortal enemy, El-Rufai, said “anyone who insults and embarrasses the people is not worth being in power because respecting human beings is very important in religion.”

Sani who returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a few months ago, said he went back to the party to unite its members to ensure that they form a government that will respect the will of the poor in Kaduna.

“We sat with my loyalists and supporters and they wanted me to contest the governor of Kaduna state which I will do to remove APC, God willing.

“I want to remove the anointed candidate of the state governor and to enter Government House where Comrade will be sworn in as the next governor that will bring changes, that will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development.

“I will bring security. This is what my supporters wanted and I trust them. So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me.

“I also solicit for their prayers; I need the prayers of religious leaders, marketers, physically challenged, women and youths.

“You voted for Malam as Governor; what remains now is to have a Comrade as a governor so as to see the difference between us.

“You must reject the anointed candidate ‎of those who demolished your houses. Support us to see how we form a government that respects the will of the poor in the state,” he said.

The vocal former lawmaker however, added that as a contestant, he doesn’t have money to share to delegates to vote for him, warning the people that money politics is what brought the country into “the mess under the ruling party.”

“If the masses decide to vote for me, with or without money, I will win and become governor in 2023,” he added.

