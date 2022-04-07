Shehu Sani joins Kaduna gubernatorial race

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state.

The former lawmaker is to run on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, noting that no individual nor group bought the form for him.

He wrote: “I picked my Governorship form…no be any group buy am for me…I no go lie,”

The tweet was accompanied by pictures of him and some PDP members including Sam Anyanwu, a former senator and National Secretary of the party.

Mr Sani had dumped the party for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) prior to the 2019 general elections. He later left the party for People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Since 2019, Sheu Sani has been a ferocious critic of the Buhari-led administration as well as the Kaduna State government under Nasir El’Rufai.

He had on several occasions also vowed to rid Kaduna of terrorism should he get the mandate to lead the state.

According go him, Kaduna State is in dire need of strategic leader who is ready to ensure security in the state

He once wrote: “We can’t continue to fold our hands while the government is helpless. We must unite the people against terror. Kaduna has never been more divided along religious lines than it is today.

“Only justice, equity and fairness will unite the country. If the governor’s formula was working, he could have united the people”, he added.

