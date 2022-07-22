Shehu Sani knocks Buhari’s economic team over national debt, inflation, others

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday decried the growing hardship occasioned by mismanagement of the Nigerian economy by the current administration.

Costs of living in Nigeria have become outrageously high with increase in prices of staple foods and other items in the country.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had on Thursday admitted that urgent action was required to address underperformance by revenue generating agencies in the country.

She said the Federal Government’s total revenue in the first four months of 2022 was N1.63 trillion, while debt servicing gulped N1.94 trillion.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker described the situation in the country as unfortunate.

He blamed Presidential Muhammadu Buhari’s economic advisory council for the current poor state of the nation’s economy.

President Buhari had on January 4 appointed a renowned professor of economics, Doyin Salami, as his Chief Economic Adviser.

Sani wrote: “The value of our national currency keeps falling. National debt has pilled to unprecedented levels, equalling our earnings. Inflation has peaked. We are subsidising oil in trillions. Poverty has spread from the north to the south. The economic team; are you still proud of yourselves?”

