Shehu Sani knocks Nigerian govt for shifting focus from Shekau to DJ Switch

A former senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, on Thursday slammed the Federal Government for shifting focus from the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau to a disc jockey, Obianuju Udeh, aka DJ Switch.

Sani, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, also faulted the comments credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on last month’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

The minister had at a press briefing in Abuja described DJ Switch as a “fraud and front for divisive and destructive forces’’ that would be exposed in the fullness of time.

He said the disc jockey was one of the purveyors of fake news and disinformation during and after the #EndSARS protest.

Mohammed insisted that there were no killings at the Lekki toll-gate and described footage from the incident as false.

He also labeled the shooting of the harmless protesters by soldiers as “a massacre without bodies.”

However, in a series of tweets, Sani said some people had become “Egyptian Archaeologists; looking for Lekki corpses.”

He wrote: “Some people have become Egyptian Archaeologists; looking for Lekki corpses. Shifting from Shekau to Switch.

“NTA should blast CNN and FRCN should counter BBC. We move on. Shikenan.”

